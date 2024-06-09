Rogue Valley Family YMCA holds annual Water Safety Day

MEDFORD, Ore. – Kids in Medford got to learn about how to be safe when in the water. Rogue Valley Family YMCA held their annual Water Safety Day outside of their aquatics center in Medford.

Children could stop by different booths from organizations like the American Red Cross and Oregon Fish and Wildlife. YMCA aquatic staff were on hand to teach pool, lake, and river safety.

They also handed out life jackets for free. YMCA aquatic director, Holly Hawley said,

We want to get water safety out to the community so we enlist the help of some great agencies and we give away free life-jackets today.

Rogue Valley Family YMCA teaches swimming lessons every month. Visit their website for more information.

