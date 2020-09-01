Rogue Valley father in a coma battling Covid-19

MEDFORD, Ore. — “Even though we know right now that he’s in a coma. But we know in our heart that he will come out of that,” said the Alvarado family.
A Rogue Valley family says they never thought coronavirus was a threat until it was too late.
“It’s a painful, painful virus that’s killing people,” said the family.
Alicia Alvarado first tested positive for Covid-19 in late July.
The virus spread to her son, daughter, and husband, Guadalupe.
They all recovered except the 55-year-old.
“He started having fevers, chills, he started eating less and less. He had a really hard time breathing and then my mom says that his lips starting turning blue,” said the family.
The family tells us Guadalupe is a strong and prideful man who, at first, hid his suffering from others.
A week after he tested positive, Guadalupe’s symptoms worsened and he couldn’t get out of bed.
That’s when the family put their foot down and rushed him to the hospital.
“They said that when they took him in it was really hard because they said that they needed to say good bye to him,” said the family.
Now, Guadalupe is fighting for his life at Medford’s Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on a ventilator and in a coma.
“My dad is a really strong person. He takes care of himself. He’s a diabetic person and my dad takes his medicine on time. He eats healthy, so for me it’s really hard to see my dad like that because he never gets sick,” said the family.
Each day, the family says they hope and pray for the best.
But whether the 55-year-old will recover is uncertain.
“We’re just waiting for him to get healed. God gave us the promise that he will be better. We just have to believe it and we just have to wait.”
It’s a nightmare the Alvarado family says they wouldn’t wish on anyone, so they’re leaving the community with a message:
“Please if you guys are sick don’t go out. This is the most difficult sickness there is. My family is suffering, they’re still suffering. Stay home, don’t go out. This is serious stuff.”
