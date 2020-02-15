Rogue Valley Harmonizers deliver special messages for Valentine’s Day

MEDFORD, Ore.– Love is taking over the Rogue Valley yet again with some extra help this Valentine’s Day.
With songs sung to loved ones, the Rogue Valley Harmonizers are back for another year of Valentine barbershop quartet. On Thursday and Friday, the quartet toured from Grants Pass to Medford to Ashland delivering songs and roses.
The effort is to help raise money to support school music programs. But it’s also about bringing smiles to many.
“It’s a thing that we can do to bring cheer and joy to so many people,” said Dick Ahern,
The quartet says on average it raises between $2,000 to $3,000 every Valentine’s Day. The group is always looking for more harmonizers though.
If you’re interested in joining the group meets Thursday nights at the First Presbyterian Church in Medford at 7 p.m.
