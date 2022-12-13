Rogue Valley hospitals reportedly strained to due respiratory illnesses

MEDFORD, Ore. – Hospital systems in the Rogue Valley are reportedly strained due to high levels of respiratory infections.

Public health officials said Asante, Providence, Jackson County Public Health, and Josephine County Public Health are collaborating on the surge of respiratory illnesses impacting the local healthcare system.

Not only are local hospitals affected, but the entire state’s healthcare system is also experiencing a high volume of patients. So, it’s recommended that people with non-emergency health concerns call their primary care provider before accessing emergency care.

Recently, Oregon Governor Kate Brown extended last month’s state of emergency due to a high volume of patients requiring emergency services for respiratory illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

The executive order calls for emergency volunteer healthcare workers and the development of new procedures to alleviate the public health threat.

Jackson County Public Health encourages everyone to take preventative action to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy this season to help alleviate the strain on local hospitals.