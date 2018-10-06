Rogue Valley Humane Society seeks funding for spay and neuter vehicle

Around 70 cats and dogs are up for adoption at the center. Many animals that are brought in from off the streets need medical attention.
“It takes a lot of resources, foster care, dedicated staff, and a lot of man power and donations to care of all of that,” said Margaret Varner, Executive Director of RVHS.
The organization says within the past few weeks, they had to stop taking in animals because staff was dealing with a hoarding situation.
Varner hopes to address the issue by creating a mobile spay and neuter unit.
“That mobile unit would be so beneficial. We would be able to take it out and have our veterinary and our staff evaluate those animals on the property, said Varner. “Right now what happens is when we go out and do these large rescues, we’re having to bring animals back, flying fosters for them, it’s just not as efficient as we would like it to be.”
The organization is short 60,000 dollars from its goal but Varner says it would be a huge help to pet owners who aren’t able to travel.
“If it means a bag of food, flea treatment, we want to just be a good partner so that they can keep their pets in their home and take the best care of their pets,” she said.
The organization will be hosting a few fundraising events in the next couple of weeks.
For more information, please visit Rogue Valley Humane Society.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”