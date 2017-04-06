Home
Rogue Valley International welcomes two new 737 airliners

Medford, Ore — The Rogue Valley-Medford International Airport welcomed the second of two 737 airliners back on the tarmac this morning.

Flight 676 arrived ahead of schedule from San Francisco.

Airport officials say the decision by United Airlines to bring 737’s back to the Medford airport was driven by growth in Southern Oregon.

“Having the actual mainline come in speaks to the growth of Medford and the demand in capacity,” said Kim Stearns.

These are the first 737 airliners to fly into the Rogue Valley International Airport since airlines restructured in 2002.

