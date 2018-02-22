Rogue Valley kids take advantage of snow day

East Medford, Ore. — The snow in Medford closed schools and opened up plenty of opportunities to play. Medford Public Works ended up closing part of East McAndrews Road, between Hillcrest Road and Tamarack Drive. That hill got a lot of sledders throughout the morning. Several kids told NBC5 News that hill is the place to be anytime there’s a snow day.
While some said the area could’ve had more snow Thursday morning, they were able to make the best of it – melting snow and all.
NBC5 News met nine-year-old Valerie on the hill Thursday morning with her brothers and dad. For Valerie, Thursday’s snow day was long-awaited.
“I thought snow was never going to come this year. But then – when I looked outside my window, there was snow. School said it was a two-hour delay and then it said that ‘no school’ and then I was like – dreams do come true,” Valerie said.
While Mother Nature only gave the Rogue Valley a couple inches, Valerie was just happy she gets a break from the classroom and a day in fresh powder.
The upper section of East McAndrews reopened just before noon Thursday. While the likelihood for more snow on the valley floor is looking slim, conditions can change at any moment.
You can find the latest forecast here.