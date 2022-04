MEDFORD, Ore. – A group of Rogue Valley Manor residents has dedicated their free time to helping the community by sewing.

The Rogue Valley Manor Piecemakers are a group of seniors that have dedicated time to quilting and sewing for the community.

Members meet twice a month to gather supplies, drop off finished items, and even get ideas for future projects.

The RVM sewing room is packed with supplies, tools, and books.

They’ve previously helped make cloth masks during the pandemic, baby blankets for newborns and lab robes for Asante.