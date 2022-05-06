‘Rogue Valley Mutual Aid System’ mobilized during Selma fire

SELMA, Ore. – Numerous firefighting agencies came together to battle a three-alarm fire in Selma.

Sometime around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, the old Selma School north of Ray’s Food Place caught fire.

Because of the extreme nature of the fire, the Rogue Valley Mutual Aid System was triggered. This allowed multiple units from numerous agencies to coordinate and fight the fire while allowing for the rest of southwest Oregon to remain protected.

Rural Metro Fire said they had five units at the scene along with three from Grants Pass, one from Applegate Valley Fire District, and one from Jackson County Fire District #1.

To counterbalance the number of resources used, and to protect the surrounding area, units were mobilized from Williams Rural Fire Protection District, Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Fire Department, Jackson County Fire District 5, and Ashland Fire and Rescue.

Rural Metro Fire said, “The Rogue Valley Fire Chiefs Association has spent years building this cooperative and collaborative system to ensure that all those who live, work or visit Josephine and Jackson Counties, have access to critical fire and rescue services at all times, even when major incidents are occurring elsewhere.”

The cause of this fire is unknown right now.