Rogue Valley residents enjoying Super Bowl Sunday

Medford, Ore., — “Come on Garrett come try it!”
With unseasonably warm weather and sunny skies, Jason Cole and his step kids aren’t even thinking about the big game this Super Bowl Sunday.
“We’ll probably turn it on later, but we’re just not that interested.”
For Cole and his kids it was the perfect day to get out of the house for some quality family bonding time.
“We’re just enjoying the nice day, been kind of cooped up with the winter and it was a nice sunny day so thought we’d enjoy it.”
And they aren’t alone.
While millions of Americans gathered in front of the tv, Medford’s Fichtner Mainwaring park was filled with families enjoying their Sunday.
Ed Jensen was taking full advantage of the wind, and empty field.
“I’m surprised because I’ve seen other kite flyers out here before, but everyone is waiting for the Super Bowl I guess.”
Jensen has been flying kites for 20 years, but doesn’t often get the wind he needs in the rogue valley.
“I could fly it often if the weather permitted but we usually don’t get winds here so I don’t fly very often anymore.”
So instead of watching footballs flying through the air, he sent his own kite spiraling.