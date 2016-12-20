Rogue Valley residents snag coveted Christmas gift

Medford, Ore. — There is almost nothing that can stop a parent from getting their child the perfect Christmas gift
Eager shoppers had one last chance to grab a coveted mini NES Classic Edition video game console just 5 days before Christmas.
Shehan Boehme said, “It’s for my oldest daughter because they love it and they wanted it, so daddy made it happen.”
For others, the limited NES brought a blast from the past and was too good to pass up.
“My dad he got the original NES when it came out and he wanted this when it first came out,” Nathan Panagos told NBC5. “He doesn’t know I’m here, he doesn’t know he’s getting it.”
The NES Classic Edition comes bundled with 30 classic Nintendo games. It has been a sought-after system since it was announced, and limited quantities have pushed re-sellers to list the console for over $200 on Amazon.
The mini NES went on sale for $60. Only 56 lucky shoppers got the console at Medford’s Best Buy Tuesday morning. The console sold out within half-an-hour.
If you didn’t already get your hands on a NES Classic Edition, you’ll probably have to wait until after the holidays, when Nintendo is finally expected to make them more available.