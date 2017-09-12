Home
Rogue Valley residents stand in remembrance of 9/11

Medford, Ore. — Part of the I-5 overpass on Barnett Road was shut down Monday as a group of Rogue Valley residents stood in remembrance of 9/11.

Phoenix resident Patti Robinson says it’s the second year the group has stood over the highway.

“What happened in New York… that should never be forgotten by any American. That was an assault against our country and we feel that it should be remembered on its anniversary everyday,” Robinson said.

Robinson says it’s a great way for the community to come together and show support for first responders who put their lives on the line everyday.

