Rogue Valley set to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – Organizers with Black Alliance and Social Empowerment, or “BASE” are getting ready to host the second annual Southern Oregon Juneteenth Celebration in Medford.

It’ll be at Pear Blossom Park this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Juneteenth is celebrated around the world on June 19th. It commemorates the official end of slavery.

This family-friendly event will be an outdoor cultural celebration for the entire community. It’ll feature food, education, music, and entertainment.

Organizers say this year promises to be even bigger than last year.

After the celebration, the Britt Festival of Music and Arts Festival is holding a separate Juneteenth celebration concert featuring music by Black composers. That event starts at 8:00 p.m. at the Britt Pavilion in Jacksonville. For tickets, visit https://tickets.brittfest.org/shows/juneteenth%20celebration/events

In Ashland, there will be a flag-raising celebration honoring Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will feature music and special speakers followed by food truck festivities.