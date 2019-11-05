Home
Rogue Valley Strike Team returns from California wildfires

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Rogue Valley Strike Team has come home after battling wildfires in California for the last week.

The Rogue Valley Crew was one of 15 strike teams sent to assist firefighters in the Golden State as three major fires are burning in both Northern and Southern California.

The 22 personnel were stationed at the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. It’s burned about 77,000 acres and forced thousands to evacuate.

The firefighters described the damage as extensive but say having the ability to go help another community is part of why they do this job.

“It’s tremendous to be able to provide some relief and to be able to be a part of those efforts,” said Tom McGowan, a strike team leader, and battalion chief with Medford Fire-Rescue. “Not only to bring support for the crews fighting the fire but also for the communities.”

The strike team will catch up on some much-needed rest and return to their normal jobs. They could be called up again in the near future if more help is needed.

