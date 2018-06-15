Rogue Valley Uber Eats launch delayed

MEDFORD, Ore. – Uber Eats, the “straight to your door” food delivery service run by Uber, will roll out a little later than expected.
The Uber Eats app was supposed to go live in the Rogue Valley in mid-June.
According to the owner Bobbio’s Pizza, Rick Deates, one of the vendors signed up with the service, Uber management wants the extra time to get things right. “They want to make sure they have the right restaurants to partner, good reviews, and what have you,” Deates explained. “Because they want everything to work seamlessly—really, really smooth.”
Uber Eats is now scheduled to go online June 28th.