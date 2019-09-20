Rogue Valley youth to walk out of class Friday for climate change rally

ASHLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of thousands of students worldwide are planning to walk out of class Friday to demand action on climate change. There are more than 800 events scheduled across the nation.
Rogue Valley youth from Ashland to Grants Pass are leading school walkouts tomorrow to join the global climate strike on September 20th.
Organizers said it is anticipated to be the largest worldwide collective action in history.
Student youth-led groups said they are leading school walkouts and rallies to demand Gov. Kate Brown take action on climate by stopping the Jordan Cove LNG project and supporting an Oregon Green New Deal.
“It’s going to really affect the youth’s our future the most because we will grow up to see the consequences of our actions,” Rachel Davis, Ashland High School Sophomore said. “It’s really important that action is taken now and walking out can just make a big impact and let people know we’re serious about this issue.”
Events scheduled for September 20th, according to Rogue Climate and Josephine Climate Alliance.
Phoenix: Youth Climate Walkout
WHEN: Friday, September 20, Students leaving school at 10:30 and walking to Phoenix City Hall.
WHERE: Rally at Phoenix City Hall (112 West 2nd Street, Phoenix)
Medford: Youth Climate Walkout
WHEN: Friday, September 20, Students leaving school at 10:30AM and walking to Vogel Plaza.
WHERE: Rally at Vogel Plaza (15 S Central Ave, Medford)
Grants Pass: Global Climate Strike
WHEN: Friday, September 20, held at 4:30 pm.
WHERE: Josephine County Courthouse in Grants Pass
Ashland: Youth Climate Walkout
WHEN: Friday, September 20, Students gathering at Ashland High School at 10:30 and walking to the Ashland Plaza.
WHERE: Downtown Plaza (Intersection of North and East Main Street, Ashland)
After the rally, the strike will move to Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park for a community celebration and day of solidarity from 12-3:45.
Unidos: Fiesta for Climate y Comunidad
WHEN: Friday, September 20, 5:30PM-8:00PM
WHERE: Pear Blossom Park (312 E. 4th St., Medford)
For more information, go to www.rogueclimate.org/upcoming_events
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]