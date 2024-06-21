Rogue X 75k remodel addresses slippery floor issues

MEDFORD, Ore. – The city’s new Rogue X recreation center recently completed a remodel to address some slippery floors.

According to the City of Medford, it cost around $75,000.

The flooring remodel was done in several areas, including two party rooms as well as multiple changing rooms.

This was done to address concerns with the original flooring, which could be slick.

To mitigate the issue with people slipping, floormats have been temporarily added throughout the area.

To minimize disruption, each changing room was renovated one at a time and each phase took about one week to complete.

The work was completed by CAP Concrete Coatings, a local floor refinishing service.

