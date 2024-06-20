Rogue X art piece in progress

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s Rogue Community Credit Union Complex Rogue X is giving us an update on its art piece.

Last February, during a Medford City Council meeting, council members unanimously voted in favor of the funding for the new Rogue X sculpture.

A very colorful X is set to be installed outside. The project is a collaboration with local artist Melissa Ghiglieri who has done other city art projects in the past.

Right now, it’s about 90% welded.

The art is scheduled to be installed in late July.

