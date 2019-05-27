Rolling Thunder takes what could be final ride in D.C.

But a tweet from President Trump has many people hoping the annual event can continue.
Rolling Thunder is named for a Vietnam War bombing campaign because of the constant roar of thousands of engines.
For those who came to Washington from around the country, Rolling Thunder was always about those missing in action.
Bill Hartman visited from Ohio. He said, “They need to bring them all home. And that’s what this started with. And for this to be the last one would be a shame.”
The cost each year is around $200,000. According to the local chapter, it was just too much for the Rolling Thunder non-profit. It paid for permits, restrooms and security.
But President Trump announced Sunday morning he will work to reduce the cost for Rolling Thunder’s 2020 rally.
Frank Wiley from Charlotte said, “I love it. I love it. I’d hate to see it discontinue.”
Parents visiting from Lithuania brought their children to see the uniquely American event. “Because we should know and we should understand the history of America and they should know how we should respect the people,” Akevle Vaskeleviune said.
But for Bill Hartman, Rolling Thunder is not about the sense of companionship with the living, but for respect for the fallen. He said it means a lot. “I have family on that wall. Everybody here has family on that wall. And I’d like to see them all comeback.”
The local Rolling Thunder chapter told ABC7 News it is still waiting to hear details beyond the president’s tweet before planning Rolling Thunder 2020. But it is hopeful to return next year.