Rollover crash reported on Redwood Highway

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A rollover crash on Interstate 5 is believed to have been caused by a fight between occupants.
Rural Metro Fire said on the morning of October 16, an SUV rolled over on Highway 199/Redwood Highway near milepost 5.
One person inside the vehicle was hospitalized with minor injuries, the other refused medical assistance.
According to Rural Metro Fire, initial reports indicate the crash “may have resulted from an altercation between the occupants while the vehicle was in motion.” Weather is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The roadway was cleared by 6:45 a.m., firefighters said.