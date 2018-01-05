Romaine lettuce linked to E. coli outbreak

(CNN) – An E. coli outbreak is now being linked to leafy greens and romaine lettuce.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday said that E. coli made 17 people across 13 states sick in late November and early December. One person died.
The CDC said the source of the infection is still unknown, but signs are pointing to romaine lettuce and leafy greens.
A similar strain caused an outbreak in Canada in early November through early December, with 41 people getting sick.
The CDC said it is still investigating the outbreak.
No infections have been reported in Oregon. One illness in Washington State has been verified by the CDC.