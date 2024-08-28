Roseburg City Council approves penalties for public camping

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Changes to Roseburg’s city code will add penalties for camping violations.

Roseburg’s City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday that includes fines and jail time for anyone violating the city’s time, place, and manner restrictions. The law also returns prohibited camping to the list of offenses that can lead to someone being excluded from downtown and other areas.

According to the city, the added consequences are designed to encourage offenders to get treatment and support from Adapt.

Members of the community including those experiencing homelessness within the City of Roseburg spoke out in opposition to the ordinance.

“I think that is wrong, the wrong direction. From the Cicero Institute, criminalization makes homelessness worse, it’s counterproductive, expensive, harmful to marginalized communities and dehumanizing,” said Housing First Umpqua Chairman, Betsy Cunningham. “The main driver of being able to actually end homelessness, not manage it in any kind of convoluted way that I’ve seen happen in this city before, is actually housing first.”

A woman currently experiencing homelessness in Roseburg also spoke during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“So, I am currently homeless, and to be told that I could be fined and go to jail when I’m just trying to get by, is ridiculous,” said Nicole.

The ordinance goes in effect September 25.

According to the city, Roseburg’s Homeless Liaison Officer, Josh Chavez will begin educating unhoused residents about the code changes and increased consequences before they take effect.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.