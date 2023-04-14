Roseburg Forest Products announces $700 million investment in S. Oregon

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Roseburg Forest Products plans on investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Southern Oregon.

Founded in the region nearly 90 years ago, Roseburg Forest Products announced it’s expanding its manufacturing operations with a $700 million investment that includes two new manufacturing plants at the company’s Dillard Complex south of Roseburg.

“Across the business, Roseburg is embracing advanced manufacturing and leveraging new technology and methods to make our current products and develop new ones, with the goal of ensuring we remain competitive in the global market,” Roseburg President and CEO Grady Mulbery said. “I want to thank our partners at the Governor’s office and Douglas and Coos counties for helping make this historic investment possible.”

According to Roseburg Forest Products, the total project “represents the largest known investment in manufacturing in rural Oregon, and one of the largest private capital investments of any kind in the state’s history.”

