Roseburg Forest Products looks to purchase 23-acres of land in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Roseburg Forest Products is looking to purchase 23-acres near it’s Medford wood products plant.

According to documents from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, the land is on a portion of the old ‘Medco‘ site, at North Central Avenue and Rossanley Drive.

The DEQ said a ‘prospective purchaser agreement’ was submitted by Roseburg.

If they buy the land, they would be responsible for treating it.

“There is some contamination left over from that previous mill on this site,” Oregon DEQ spokesperson Dylan Darling said. “Roseburg would be doing some steps such as fencing, capping a storm water sewage system, landscaping, securing.”

Darling said Roseburg gave zero indication that the land would be developed.

There is a public comment period regarding the land purchase, its open through July 3rd.

