Roseburg Forest Products says it may have started the Mill Fire

WEED, CA.– Springfield-based Roseburg Forest Products said its investigating it’s involvement in starting the Mill Fire.

A spokesperson for the company told NBC 5 an equipment malfunction may have caused the fire.

Roseburg Forest Products said in a press release a pile of ash in one of their buildings in Weed, may have started the Mill Fire.

A spokesperson told NBC 5 some equipment used to cool down the ash may have malfunctioned.

Roseburg operates the veneer mill at the center of the Mill Fire.

It thinks its’ water-spraying machine from a third-party manufacturer, may not have done its job.

There is footage from wildfire cameras and eyewitnesses, where you can see the Mill Building burn.

The company said its already planning to put up $50 million for community restoration.

It said three of its own employees lost their homes in the fire.

Spokesperson Pete Hillan said, “we’re saddened by the loss of life that did occur. We’re disheartened by the impact that it’s had on so many residents and so we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to help everybody recover and rebuild.”

The company said it anticipates the investigation will be completed in two weeks.

Hillan said the company wants to work as quickly as possible to figure out the cause of the fire.

The company said they will make another announcement next Wednesday on how residents can receive money from their community fund.

Hillan said they’re cooperating with all investigators.