Roseburg kicking off ‘Just For Fun’ golf program for women this summer

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Women golfers are invited to play in this summer’s Just For Fun golf series starting Monday night.

Put on by the City of Roseburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, the program offers local women the opportunity to play golf and socialize on five Mondays throughout the summer. Ladies will be rotated into different groups of four each week offering the opportunity to meet and play with many others.

Roseburg Parks and Recreation Coordinator, Tracy David says participants don’t have to be expert golfers to enjoy the program.

“This is a great program for women golfers of all abilities,” David said. “It’s such a slow, relaxed game of golf. We just ask that you have a basic knowledge of the game. This is a great opportunity to get out and play the game if you have any reservations about your skills.”

Games will be played on a nine-hole course at Stewart Park Golf Course on June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29, and August 12. Check-in is at 5:20 p.m. with golf games starting at 5:30 p.m.

The cost is $25 per night to cover a greens fee, recreation fee, and a cart rental. No pre-registration is required.

For more information, call Roseburg Parks and Recreation at 541-492-6899.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.