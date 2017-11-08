Roseburg teen arrested for killing foster mother, siblings

Update (11-08-17 2:20 p.m.) – KGW reports the teen arrested in connection with a triple homicide in Roseburg was a foster child under the care of relatives. Court documents show the boy’s foster father, Robert Adams, called 911 to report the shooting. He identified those killed at his wife, Donya Adams; daughter, Amory Adams; and foster daughter, Payshience Adams.
According to Lt. Chris Merrifield, the 16-year-old boy said he shot his relatives multiple times with handgun before his foster father came home. The father said the teen told him to call police and not enter the house.
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 16-year-old was arrested for murdering three people in Roseburg, police said.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7 at 8:43 p.m. police responded to the 400 block of Whispering Pine Way. They found three victims at the scene.
Police didn’t provide many details about the case, but they did say 16-year-old Kevin Wayne Adams was arrested in connection with the incident. He was lodged in the Douglas County Detention Facility on three counts of aggravated murder.
While police continue the investigation, they are withholding the names, ages and addresses of the victims.
Another update will be provided by police at 5:00 p.m. on November 8.