Roseburg VA expands Covid-19 vaccine eligibility for veterans

ROSEBURG, Ore— The Roseburg VA center is expanding the eligibility for covid-19 vaccinations for veterans.

The VA says any veterans that fall under the 1c category are now eligible.

That category includes:

  • 65 and older
  • Veterans in congregate living
  • Homeless veterans, including those enrolled in HUVASH programs
  • Primary and secondary veteran caregivers enrolled in PCAFC
  • Veterans who are essential workers

The VA Health Care System says employees are working hard to distribute the Moderna vaccine to everyone eligible.

To see if you fall into the 1c category and to schedule an appointment, go to https://www.roseburg.va.gov/

On Tuesday, the Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics in White City announced all veterans would be eligible for the vaccines at the White City, Grants Pass, and Klamath Falls locations.

 

