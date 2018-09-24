Rosenstein awaits his fate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man in charge of the Russia investigation, appears to be on increasingly shaky ground with President Trump.
Rosenstein visited the White House Monday amid speculation he would resign or be fired. Instead, he was later seen leaving after a handshake of confidence from Chief of Staff John Kelly.
His job security is still up in the air after an explosive report by the New York Times alleging Rosenstein considered invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president, and even suggested secretly recording him in may of last year.
Rosenstein denies all of it and has requested an “extensive conversation” with the president according to the White House.
The two are set to meet Thursday when the president returns from New York.
