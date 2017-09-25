Rotary Club stomps on grapes and crushes polio

Medford, Ore.– A Medford winery invited the public to join in on the wine making process today for a good cause.
RoxyAnn Winery held the second annual Crush Polio Grape Stomp this afternoon in partnership with the Rotary Club of Medford.
The organization has been supporting this cause since the 80’s where the cases worldwide were in the hundred of thousands. In 1985 alone, there were more than 350,000 cases in 125 countries.
As of September 2017, there have been only 10 reported cases worldwide.
While the Polio virus has no cure, vaccinations have nearly wiped out the disease and Rotary Club members are proud of the progress.
“It just touched me in a way that one rotary as a an organization felt that they could eradicate a disease from the face of the earth,” said Eric Hodnett, a Rotary Club member. “That just really meant something to me.”
The money raised during today’s event will be doubled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.