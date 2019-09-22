Rotary Duck Derby 2019 in the books

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Thousands of rubber ducks floated down the Rogue River on Saturday.
In its 17th year, the derby has been held by the clubs to fundraise for different groups in the community.
This year, proceeds will benefit the fairgrounds indoor arena and a portion will also towards a new athletic facility for Illinois Valley High School.
Since 2003, the derby has raised more than $1.5 million dollars to help Josephine County’s children.
“Without the people who adopt ducks and without really this whole community we wouldn’t be able to do it,” Dave Morrison, chairperson said.
The grand prize winner, Elaine Booth from Grants Pass won $15,000 towards the purchase or lease of a new vehicle from one of the sponsoring car dealers.
For more information about the race, click here.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]