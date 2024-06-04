Roxy Ann Lanes closes its doors after 50 years serving the community

MEDFORD, Ore. – Pins have fallen for the last time at Roxy Ann Lanes in Medford.

The Coos County based Coquille Indian Tribe, which owns the bowling alley as well as neighboring Compass by Margaritaville and Bear Creek Golf Center on south Pacific Highway, made the official announcement today in a press release.

Roxy Ann Lanes first opened in 1971 according to the Tribe.

It says the decision to close ultimately comes as a result of structural issues to the barrel roof over the bowling lanes.

The tribe says its on-site restaurant, Open Frame bar and Grill, will continue operations shortly.

The Tribe still hopes to put a casino at the south Medford site.

It says that is unrelated to the closure of Roxy Ann Lanes.

The Tribe is still waiting for the US Department of the Interior to authorize the publication of the completed Final Environmental Review Statement in the federal register.

It first took steps to purchase the land in an attempt to put a casino there more than a decade ago.

The Tribe included this FAQ section in their press release:

-When is the official last day of the bowling at Roxy Ann Lanes? Sadly that day has come and gone, we are

currently closed.

-What are my options if I have a Roxy Ann Lanes Gift Card? We want to ensure all guests that you will be taken care of. You may choose to either utilize the gift card at Open Frame Bar & Grill when it reopens or be refunded your money. If you choose to be refunded, you will do so at the Open Frame Bar & Grill.

-What happens if I had a party booked at Roxy Ann Lanes? All deposits for party reservation have been refunded. Our event team is currently reaching out to every one.

-What will happen to the iconic sign out front and internal memorabilia? All of the external and internal

memorabilia will be inventoried and repurposed on the campus to continue to pay homage to Roxy Ann Lanes for

years to come.

-What if I have personal items still currently at Roxy Ann Lanes? If you currently still have items to retrieve from lockers or otherwise, you may pick up your personal property at Open Frame Bar & Grill. If you had bowling items in repair at the pro shop, please call Paul Lewicki, Affordable Ball Drilling, at (961) 719-4406.

-I joined a summer league and paid into the prize fund. Will I get refunded? Yes, all leagues signups will be

contacted to be redistributed their investment.

-I heard the Bowling Alley is becoming a Casino, is that true? Unrelated to the closure of the Roxy Ann Lanes, the Coquille Tribe is waiting for the Acting Deputy Secretary to authorize the publication of the completed Final

Environmental Review Statement (FEIS) in the Federal Register. Our fee-to-trust application includes plans for

renovating and modernizing the building, but we cannot move forward while the Department of Interior sits on the

Final Environmental Impact Statement. It’s absurd that we are still waiting on that FEIS over a decade after our initial

application.

-Even if your full renovation isn’t possible, can you conduct basic repairs so the bowling alley can still open? Unfortunately not – the Department’s delay has denied us both the revenue necessary as well as the regulatory

certainty needed to move forward with such a project. However, repairs were made to allow the Open Frame bar

and restaurant to continue operations allowing us to retain as many of our team members as possible.

-If Interior denies your application, will the bowling alley ever reopen? We’re not able to make that determination at this time – what is clear, however, is that the Department’s delay has denied both the revenue as well as the regulatory certainty that would allow for our renovation plans to move forward. Please note that our restaurant at the site will continue with operations.

-The building was a bowling alley when you purchased it, not a casino. Does this mean you were never willing to own a bowling alley unless it could be a site for gaming?

We’re proud of the numerous businesses the Tribe owns and develops in our service area, including for

entertainment and hospitality in Medford. Our gaming application has not changed our continued commitment and

investment in other properties. We know the significance Roxy Ann Lanes has had in our community and we have

plans to revive and modernize the experience once the federal process is completed.

