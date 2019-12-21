RoxyAnn Winery dedicates new wine brand to help raise funds for local charity

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local winery is supporting a Rogue Valley charity that’s dedicated to assisting abused women and children.
RoxyAnn Winery in Medford created a new wine that supports victims of sex trafficking. The vintner is partnering with Redemption Ridge. The “Redemption Ridge Red” is now on sale and 50% of the proceeds will go to help the women and children who’ve been trafficked in our area.
The wine will only be available in the RoxyAnn winery tasting room until it’s sold out.
For more information, visit roxyann.com.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]