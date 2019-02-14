Ruch community fundraising for new track and field

RUCH, Ore. — Students from a local school were testing their math skills outside the classroom Wednesday counting thousands of dollars in cash.
The money, over $30,000, was all raised and donated by the community to renovate the Ruch Outdoor Community School’s track.
It’s a project students, teachers, and others in the community say they’re passionate about. They’re hoping the newly-renovated field will be a space for the entire community to enjoy.
The owner of Ruch Country Store tells NBC5 News he is going to match how much money the students count today in donations.
The school still has more fundraising to do to reach their goal of $80,000.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.