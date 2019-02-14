Home
Ruch community fundraising for new track and field

Ruch community fundraising for new track and field

Local News , , ,

RUCH, Ore. — Students from a local school were testing their math skills outside the classroom Wednesday counting thousands of dollars in cash.

The money, over $30,000, was all raised and donated by the community to renovate the Ruch Outdoor Community School’s track.

It’s a project students, teachers, and others in the community say they’re passionate about. They’re hoping the newly-renovated field will be a space for the entire community to enjoy.

The owner of Ruch Country Store tells NBC5 News he is going to match how much money the students count today in donations.

The school still has more fundraising to do to reach their goal of $80,000.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »