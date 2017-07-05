Ruch woman still missing four years after disappearance

Ruch, Ore. – Stephanie Warner was last seen back in 2013 at Ashland’s Fourth of July parade.
Another year has gone by, and Warner hasn’t been found.
Her sister, Sharon Lambert, said, “When someone passes away and the day of their death is always a hard thing, but in the case with this, we have no closure, so it’s sort of like that, but it’s even harder. ”
Lambert hasn’t forgotten her sister. Police are working to make sure you don’t, either.
Warner Disappeared on July 4th, 2013.
She was last seen in Ashland, then went missing after returning to Ruch.
In May, the case was featured in the national spotlight on Dateline’s Missing in America series.
Police are hoping to bring in new tips and potentially tie their main suspect, Warner’s boyfriend Lennie Ames, to her disappearance.
Last summer, police told NBC5 News evidence already points them in his direction.
Detective Eric Henderson said, “The evidence in this case clearly shows that he knows about Stephanie’s death, that he’s responsible for her death, that he knows where she’s at right now, where her body would be located.”
Ames took off shortly after warner’s disappearance. First to Florida, then on to Georgia.
But distance won’t stop the investigation.
The message last summer was the same as it is now.
Police won’t stop until Warner’s family has answers.
“This case is not closed, it’s not going to be over with anytime soon, we’re going to see this through.” Detective Henderson said. “We’re going to make an arrest, and do the right thing, and tell us where she’s at.”
At last check, Ames was still living in Georgia.
This case has received attention there.
Several stories about the suspicion surrounding Ames have appeared in his local newspaper.