Rum Creek Fire approaches 14,000 acres

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Increased fire activity has pushed the Rum Creek Fire to nearly 14,000 acres.

The lightning-sparked fire started on August 17 in rural Josephine County near the community of Galice. Since then, it has grown to over 13,944 acres and is 1% contained. One home was lost and two structures were destroyed.

With dry, hot conditions headed to the area, the fire is expected to be more active than usual this week.

Crews are actively working on establishing control lines, eliminating potential fuels, and making sure any structures in the area are safe.

Numerous evacuation notifications have been issued. An interactive map showing evacuation levels according to address can be found at //JosephineCounty.gov/FireMap.

The fire is burning around the Rogue River, so river closures are currently being determined on a day-to-day basis. River status can be found at https://www.blm.gov/or/resources/recreation/rogue/rogue_river.php.

According to the Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, the Rum Creek Fire will continue to produce widespread smoke and may produce a plume visible from Interstate 5. For air quality levels, visit https://www.oregonsmoke.org.