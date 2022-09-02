Rum Creek Fire nears 17,000 acres, 12% contained

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Crews were able to increase the containment level around the Rum Creek Fire burning in Josephine County.

The fire was first reported on August 17 and now covers 16,940 acres. As of Friday morning, it was 12% contained.

One home and two other structures were destroyed, according to fire managers.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. The warning was issued due to strong gusty winds and low relative humidity.

As crews continue to build lines around the lightning-sparked Rum Creek Fire, they’re asking the public to be careful with fire this holiday weekend.

Evacuation notifications remain in place in the fire’s vicinity. For the latest evacuation levels, visit http://www.rvem.org.

The latest information about the Rum Creek Fire can be found at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8348/