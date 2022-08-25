Rum Creek Fire reaches the Rogue River

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Bureau of Land Management said the Rum Creek Fire reached the banks of the Rogue River

“Flames are currently near China Rapids and Rainie Falls,” the bureau said. “Near-term models suggest fire crossing the river within three days.”

As of Thursday morning, the lightning-sparked Rum Creek Fire reached 959 acres, according to InciWeb.

There is a “Level 1 – BE READY” evacuation notice in the area from the Josephine County Sheriff’s office.

The latest evacuation information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3wxHvcu