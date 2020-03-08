‘Run For The Law’ draws hundreds for annual Grants Pass run

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Hundreds gathered in Josephine County Saturday morning to participate in an annual Run For The Law event to support local law enforcement.
This was the biggest year yet for the run’s history, according to organizers. Over 700 people showed up to participate, nearly double the number of people in previous years. Organizers said it was partly due to more representation from a number of schools in the county and plenty of good weather.
The run’s main goal though is to help draw attention to the need for more law enforcement support in the county especially in rural areas. Josephine County is heavily underfunded when it comes to law enforcement operations. Local nonprofit Securing our Safety was formed to help find solutions for the county and the run was just part of that effort.
This year, the money raised is going to help start a school marshal program at Three Rivers School District. Organizers say unlike the city school district in Grants Pass, Three Rivers doesn’t have this program that hires retired law enforcement officers as security on campuses.
The run is still gathering the final numbers on how much they’ve raised. While they say it may not be enough to cover all of the costs, it’ll hopefully help jumpstart the program for the school.
To learn more about the nonprofit or the struggle for securing funds for law enforcement in Josephine County, you can find out more on the Securing our Safety website.
