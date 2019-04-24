Home
Runaway Idaho teen may have been spotted in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore — A missing teen from Idaho may have been spotted in Medford.

According to the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Aaliyah Marie Arambula left her home in Kimberly, Idaho last week.

It said phone activity first showed her in Meridian, Idaho, however, now they have reason to believe she is near Medford.

Medford police say they have received multiple calls and believe those sightings to be real. For now, they say they’re still pursuing leads and believe her to be in the area.

They also believe her to be traveling with a much older man.

Arambula is described as 5’5″, 110 pounds, with brown and hazel eyes. Her mother says she colors her hair frequently and it was pink and orange the last time she saw her.

If you have any information about her whereabouts contact police.

