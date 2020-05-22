Home
Rural Metro asks homeowners to fix address signage, if needed

MEDFORD, Ore. — With the weather continuing to get hot and dry, Rural Metro Fire wants to remind homeowners to make sure their address is easily identifiable.

This week, the agency says it’s been out in the community providing address sign maintenance and noticed several need to be replaced.

Rural Metro says crews often can’t respond to emergencies because the home’s signage is broken or the numbers have faded.

The agency says every second counts, so be sure to check if your address is not obscured, faded, or non-existent.

