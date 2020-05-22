Rural Metro asks homeowners to fix address signage, if needed

MEDFORD, Ore. — With the weather continuing to get hot and dry, Rural Metro Fire wants to remind homeowners to make sure their address is easily identifiable.
This week, the agency says it’s been out in the community providing address sign maintenance and noticed several need to be replaced.
Rural Metro says crews often can’t respond to emergencies because the home’s signage is broken or the numbers have faded.
The agency says every second counts, so be sure to check if your address is not obscured, faded, or non-existent.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.