Rural Metro Fire invites the public to their 9/11 memorial walk Wednesday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Rural Metro Fire will host their annual 9/11 memorial walk Wednesday morning in Grants Pass.

Starting at 9 a.m. at Reinhart Volunteer Park in Grants Pass, the memorial walk is open to all first responders, as well as active and retired military.

The public is welcomed to join and walk alongside responders, with many then continuing on to the annual stair climb at Rogue Valley Manor in Medford.

“The public was really appreciative of the opportunity to join in and walk the track with local first responders.” says RMF Operations Chief, Austin Prince.

It just gets people together doing what we always had said, we would never forget. And so this many years later we want to uphold that promise.

The annual walk started during Covid as another option for those who couldn’t participate in the annual stair climb at Rogue Valley Manor.

