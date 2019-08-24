Rural Metro Fire purchase new ATV

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire purchased an all-terrain vehicle to help in the rough terrain across the county. Its main function is to help first responders rescue injured firefighters.
Rural Metro Fire had the vehicle for about six months now. The off-road UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) has already been used on both the Milepost 97 and Ward fires.
The department said the 4×4 side-by-side ATV will give them and other agencies a better handle on emergency rescues.
“We also have the trained individuals that go along with this component so we can support beyond just the fire department, we can support the sheriff’s office, search and rescue, and other agencies as well,” Captain Lance Shaw, said.
The vehicle cost about $28,000. That number doesn’t include other equipment.
It’s set up with rope rescue and extrication equipment as well as other supplies.
It can carry up to six people at a time.
