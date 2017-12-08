Rural and rustic; Crater FFA holds “Christmas at the FFArm”

Central Point, Ore.– If you’re still looking for a Christmas tree – a trip to the farm might be in order.
The Crater Future Farmers of America chapter is hosting “Christmas at the FFArm.” Visitors can purchase Christmas trees, decorate gingerbread houses and even spend time with two very special reindeer who brought Mr. and Mrs. Clause all the way down from the North Pole.
Today, the chapter even provided time for CASA families to come and enjoy some of the festivities.
“This is a really awesome time for them just because a lot of those kids, they wont get a lot of these Christmas experiences,” said David Gladman, vice president of Crater FFA. “This is all just something we are doing for the community because we want to see these kids get something and that will be awesome for them.”
One of the other members couldn’t agree more.
“There are some kids that sometimes could be unfortunate and maybe not receive so much during this holiday season,” said Trevor Morgan, secretary of Crater FFA. “We thought it just be awesome to have them here at our winter wonderland and experience the whole Christmas joy.”
The farm will be open to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.