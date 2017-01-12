Rushing waters isolate 85-year-old woman in her home

Grants Pass, Ore — Upstream from where a culvert burst earlier due to heavy rains erosion has stranded an elderly woman in her home.
Frank Aguilera says last Tuesday runoff from recent storms destroyed his 85-year-old mother’s only road access to her home, essentially isolating her inside for ten days.
“She just can’t get out and she’s 85 if something were to happen we couldn’t do it this way, we’d have to go clear around the pasture,” said Aguilera.
Aguilera says the Grants Pass Irrigation District has been out helping all week and is stepping in to provide a temporary bridge over the rushing waters.