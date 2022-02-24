Russia launches attacks on multiple cities in Ukraine

(NBC) Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in Ukraine overnight, further intensifying an invasion of the country.

Ukraine’s president said the government will provide arms to citizens in need and has asked for NATO allies to assist. This puts Russia at war with Ukraine, officially.

President Biden will speak with G7 leaders to discuss “severe sanctions” on Russia and is expected to deliver remarks to the nation Thursday.

With Russian tanks crossing the country’s border from neighboring Belarus, sirens wailed and explosions were heard in major cities.

In the aftermath of shelling on civilian and military infrastructure, dozens of Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly killed by Russian airstrikes and missile strikes and there were reports of deaths in the Odesa region of Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated, “Russia has attacked Ukraine. This is a brutal act of war.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the attack on state TV in Russia, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

The white house will announce new sanctions to punish the Kremlin for its actions.

President Biden condemned Russia, saying President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.

World leaders are demanding Putin fully withdraw his troops from Ukraine and are also promising harsh sanctions against Russia.

During an emergency meeting, members of the United Nations Security Council pleaded for peace.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “At the exact time as we are gathered in the council seeking peace, Putin delivered a message.”

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Avasily Nebenzya said, “He made a decision for a special military operation in the Donbass.”

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said, “The Russian president declared a war on the record, said. Should I play the video of your president?”

Ukraine’s president declared martial law with long lines of cars, people trying to flee to safety.

Ukrainians withdrew money from ATMs and grocery shopped while they can.

The U.S. continues to vow support. Later Monday members of Congress will get a briefing about the situation.