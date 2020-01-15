Russia parliament dissolved

MOSCOW, Russia (NBC) – Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out the changes he wants to make to the constitution.
The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new prime minister.
Medvedev made the announcement on state TV sitting next to Putin who thanked Medvedev, a close ally, for his work.
Putin said that Medvedev would take on a new job as deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, which Putin chairs.
Medvedev served as prime minister since 2012. He worked four years as president of the country in 2008-2012, when Putin switched into the prime minister’s office because of constitutional term limits on the presidency in Russia, having already served two terms.
Under the current Russian law, Putin must step down as president in 2024 after his term ends.
Later in the day, Putin formally put forward Mikhail Mishustin, the little-known head of Russia’s federal tax service, to be Russia’s new prime minister.
The Kremlin said Putin submitted his candidacy to the Russian parliament for approval after Mishustin agreed to be put forward for the role.