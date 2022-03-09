Russian strike hits Ukrainian children’s hospital, reports say

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (NBC) – A children’s hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been destroyed by Russian air strikes, the city council said in an online post on Wednesday.

A statement on the city council’s social media account on Wednesday said the hospital suffered “colossal” damage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that there were “people, children under the wreckage.” He called the strike an “atrocity.”

The deputy head of Zelenskyy’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said authorities are trying to establish the number of people who may have been killed or wounded.