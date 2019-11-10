RV burns down, three dogs dead according to Rural Metro

WILDERVILLE, Ore.– Rural Metro Fire responded to a burning RV at 300 block of Fir Canyon Road for what it says is the second time in a week. Firefighters responded on Saturday around 2 p.m.
According to the department, the location has a long history of suspicious activity and fires. No human injuries were reported, but three dogs did die in the fire.
Firefighters say due to conflicting information among the occupants on the property, Saturday’s fire remains undetermined.
