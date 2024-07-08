RV fire on 9900 block of Upper Olalla Rd in Winston Saturday morning

WINSTON, Ore. – Crews responded to an escaped vehicle fire near the 9900 block of Upper Olalla road in Winston, Oregon.

Multiple agencies, including Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) , Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Tenmile Rural Fire District responded Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported a fully engulfed RV , with fire spreading to the heavily timbered hillside.

“We still do have crews out on that site,” Rachael Pope of DPFA told NBC 5.

They are continuing to mop up today so there will be a little bit of smoke down in that area ands we’ll have crews out there consistently until there are no more smokes or heat.”

No other structures were threatened by the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

